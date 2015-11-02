Firms Pull Out Of Brazilian Projects

Chemical firms are taking a harder look at investments in Brazil. Styrolution and Braskem are shelving the acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene plant they had been planning for Brazil. “Sadly, the rapid deterioration of the business climate in the region has significantly increased market and project execution risk,” Styrolution CEO Kevin McQuade says. Separately, Mitsui & Co. is selling its 50% interest in a Brazilian ethanol venture to its partner Dow Chemical for $200 million. The firms earlier postponed plans to make ethanol-derived polyethylene in Brazil.
