Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Lithium-Air Batteries With More Oomph

Electrochemistry: Modifying the electrode and electrolyte leads to a battery that cycles by forming and decomposing lithium hydroxide, not lithium peroxide

by Mitch Jacoby
November 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

By overhauling the guts of a lithium-air battery, researchers in England have come up with a higher performance design that may help move the battery from research labs to consumer products (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aac7730). Lithium-air batteries, which draw oxygen from the air to drive battery chemistry, pack roughly 10 times as much energy per weight as lithium-ion batteries. But they operate sluggishly and fail quickly as a result of the electrochemistry products, mainly Li2O2, that form during battery use. Li2O2 tends to form crystals about 2 μm in diameter that clog standard porous carbon electrodes, which reduces charge capacity. Li2O2 also resists decomposition during charging, requiring energy-wasting high voltages to reverse the electrochemistry. Aiming to improve on those limitations, University of Cambridge chemists Tao Liu and Clare P. Grey and coworkers prepared graphene-based electrodes with large pores and added a redox mediator, lithium iodide, to the electrolyte solution. The new battery reversibly forms large LiOH crystals, about 15 μm in diameter, which fill but don’t plug the electrode pores and decompose at low voltage, boosting charge capacity and battery lifetime.

Reaction cycle for new lithium-air battery design.
Credit: Tao Liu
This new electrochemical reaction cycle occurs in a rechargeable lithium-air battery featuring a porous graphene electrode (SEM images) and an iodide electrolyte.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MgB2 boosts lithium-sulfur battery performance
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diamond stabilizes lithium metal electrodes
Voltage loss in Li-ion batteries explained

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE