Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Pfizer And Allergan Confirm Merger Talks

Pharmaceuticals: Deal would create largest firm in the pharmaceutical industry

by Lisa M. Jarvis
October 29, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Credit: Shutterstock
Pfizer World Headquarters

Pfizer and Allergan have confirmed they are in “preliminary friendly discussions” for a potential merger. If it comes to fruition, the deal would be the largest pharmaceutical transaction this year and create the world’s largest drug company.

Read
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Pfizer
Pfizer CEO Ian Read.
Credit: Pfizer
Saunders
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Saunders
Allergan CEO Brent Saunders.
Credit: Newscom
Saunders

Allergan’s share price jumped almost 10% on Oct. 29 after the talks were revealed, valuing the company at about $123 billion. The combined firm would have annual sales of about $73 billion and close to 100,000 employees.

The companies aren’t saying more about the state of their discussions, but earlier in the week Pfizer CEO Ian Read responded to queries about mergers and acquisitions during the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call. Read noted that any acquisition would need to yield operational and financial streamlining while creating better balance between newer, patented pharmaceuticals and older, specialty drugs.

That balance would help Pfizer if it acts on a long-considered plan to break into separate companies focused on the two pharmaceutical segments. Pfizer’s acquisition of specialty generics firm Hospira earlier this year raised speculation of such a split. Allergan would add more heft to the specialty drugs business.

A combination with Allergan hits “all of the key metrics,” Leerink stock analyst Seamus Fernandez said in a note to investors. Moreover, he noted, Allergan’s CEO, Brent Saunders, would be a logical new leader for Pfizer after Read’s eventual retirement. Fernandez expects Pfizer to follow through with the split, but he expects buying Allergan would push it 18–24 months beyond the end-of-2016 timetable earlier promised by Read.

An acquisition of Allergan, which is domiciled in Ireland, would also ease Pfizer’s tax burden. Read has been working to find a deal that would lower the pharma giant’s tax rate.

Last year Pfizer tried but failed to buy the British firm AstraZeneca via a so-called inversion—a transaction in which a U.S. company buys a smaller overseas firm and relocates its headquarters to enjoy lower taxes. After that and other inversion attempts, the Treasury Department enacted new rules to prevent wholesale use of the technique, but analysts say Allergan’s sales are sufficient to sidestep them.

A deal with Pfizer would cap a whirlwind transformation for Allergan. The firm achieved its present form last year after it was the subject of a hostile takeover attempt by Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Actavis stepped in as a white knight, acquired Allergan for $66 billion, and took its name. Prior to that deal, Actavis had grown through sizable combinations with Watson Pharmaceuticals and Warner Chilcott. Its most recent deal had been the acquisition of Forest Laboratories, where Saunders was CEO.

And Allergan’s metamorphosis is not over. The company is in the midst of selling its generic drugs business to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, a transaction Allergan says is on track to be completed early next year—regardless of a possible deal with Pfizer.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tax rules kill Pfizer-Allergan merger deal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer, Allergan To Combine
Pfizer To Acquire Generics Maker Hospira

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE