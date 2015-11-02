Shin-Etsu Slates Silicones In Japan

Shin-Etsu Chemical will spend $165 million to expand its silicones site in Gunma, Japan, which it calls the world’s largest production base for the materials. The company will build an R&D building as well as facilities to produce specialty silicones in small batches to supply the auto, cosmetics, chemicals, and health care industries. And in Niigata, Japan, Shin-Etsu will build a small plant dedicated to the production of silicones for marine paints. Shin-Etsu aims to grow its silicones business by more than 10% annually.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter