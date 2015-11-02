Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Successful Chemotherapy Relies On Immune System Cleanup

Oncology: Removing dead cancer cells requires a functioning peptide receptor on immune cells

by Sarah Everts
November 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A patient’s own immune system may be a weak link in the success of some chemotherapies, reports a team led by Laurence Zitvogel and Guido Kroemer of the Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus. These researchers took a closer look at how the immune system clears dead cancer cells after treatment with anthracyclines, a family of chemotherapy drugs (example shown) widely used to treat breast, lung, blood, and bladder cancers. The team found that, for anthracycline treatment to work optimally, a patient’s dendritic immune cells need to have a functional formyl peptide receptor called FPR1. This receptor helps the cells form stable contacts with cancer cells killed using chemotherapy. Once the dendritic cells connect with the malignant cell corpses, other immune cells can be recruited to clear the tumor (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.aad0779). The team notes that a dysfunctional or absent FPR1 protein is common in many cancer patients. They argue that researchers need to find ways to restore or bypass defective FPR1 signaling so that anthracycline chemotherapy can be successful.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Gut bugs inflame arthritis
Dopamine sends immune signals too
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Heat-shock protein complexes serve as cancer drug targets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE