Taminco Is Fined For Illegal Shipments

The amines maker Taminco has agreed to plead guilty to shipping monomethylamine to Mexican customers for which required identification had not been obtained and failing to report the disappearance of shipments of the amine. Monomethylamine is regulated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration because it can be used to make the illicit drug methamphetamine. The shipments totaling about 100 metric tons took place from February to June of 2010 from Taminco’s plant in Pace, Fla. The company, which Eastman Chemical acquired last year, agreed to pay fines totaling $1.3 million and to meet heightened compliance requirements.
