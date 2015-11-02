Two Companies Eye Gulf Coast Projects

Two little-known firms are launching projects to take advantage of cheap shale-based methane. Syngas Energy Holdings intends to spend $360 million on a methanol plant in St. James, La., that would have 500,000 metric tons of annual capacity. The company is buying a 130-acre tract from NuStar Energy, which operates a nearby oil terminal. Meanwhile, Pallas Nitrogen Texas plans to open an ammonia plant on land in Pasadena, Texas, leased from Air Products & Chemicals, which would supply the company with hydrogen.
