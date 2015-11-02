UCSF Works With GSK And Sigma-Aldrich

The University of California, San Francisco, and GlaxoSmithKline will collaborate on early-stage research in the areas of cancer, obesity, and antibiotic-resistant bacteria. UCSF is the first research university to partner with GSK at the proof-of-concept stage since the British drug company launched its Discovery Partnerships with Academia program in 2010. Meanwhile, Sigma-Aldrich has agreed to support researchers in UCSF’s Catalyst Awards program who are interested in advancing their work toward commercial development. The partnership will target new research tools and reagents.
