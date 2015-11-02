Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Most U.S. Chemical Plants Were Not Inspected In Recent Years, Group Finds

by Jeff Johnson
November 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Less than half of 13,868 U.S. chemical manufacturing facilities were inspected by federal or state governments during the past three to five years, says a new report by the Center for Effective Government, a watchdog group. Of the plants that were inspected, one-quarter had at least one serious workplace safety and environmental violation, according to the report.Seven facilities had more than 50 serious violations. The analysis is based on EPA, OSHA, and state enforcement records. The report focuses on 12 of the largest U.S. chemical manufacturers. It found that seven of these companies—DuPont, Arkema, Mitsubishi, Honeywell, BASF, Dow Chemical, and Chemtura—are members of the American Chemistry Council (ACC), a chemical industry association. As members, they must comply with ACC’s voluntary Responsible Care safety program, but nonetheless collectively had 679 serious violations. ACC calls the report a “mischaracterization” of Responsible Care performance and points to company-reported rates of injury and safety incidents that are far lower for ACC members than nonmember chemical makers or companies in other sectors.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Report finds hundreds of accidents but is challenged by industry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA again proposes risk management rule
Protecting Workers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE