Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Advisers Disagree With EPA On Fracking

by Jessica Morrison
November 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A scientific advisory panel tasked with reviewing EPA’s draft study on hydraulic fracturing and drinking water is at odds with the agency’s key message. When EPA released a draft report of the long-awaited study in June, the agency concluded that the controversial oil and gas drilling technique has had no “widespread, systemic impact” on water resources. Now, some on the peer review committee, which consists of scientists and engineers from academia and industry, think that phraseology needs clarification. One reviewer writes that the agency’s stance on fracking-related spills of “produced” water from wells dismisses events that can affect local water resources. Others say EPA’s report would have benefited from case studies of water quality near wells done before and after fracking. The comments from the reviewers were similar to those from environmental groups that pushed back against EPA’s initial report earlier this year. When the review panel completes its work, which could be months from now, it will issue a recommendation to EPA.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE