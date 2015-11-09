Advertisement

Safety

Air-Bag Maker Phasing Out Ammonium Nitrate

by Jessica Morrison
November 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 44
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Vehicle airbags deployed.
Credit: Shutterstock

Takata Corp., an automotive parts supplier based in Japan, will phase out the manufacture and sale of air-bag inflators that use ammonium nitrate as a propellant. Under an agreement with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Takata will also pay a $70 million penalty and issue recalls on an accelerated schedule set by the agency. NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind says, “We are accelerating Takata recalls to get safe air bags into American vehicles more quickly, ensuring that consumers at the greatest risk are protected and addressing the long-term risk of Takata’s use of a suspect propellant.” Phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate used in air-bag inflators is capable of explosive rupture, and faulty inflators have caused seven deaths and nearly 100 injuries in the U.S., the agency said. The civil penalty levied against Takata could total $200 million if the company fails to comply or if additional violations are discovered.

