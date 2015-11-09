Alberta Will Get Polypropylene Plant

Williams Cos. is moving forward with plans to build a propane dehydrogenation plant near Edmonton, Alberta. The plant will have 525,000 metric tons per year of polymer-grade propylene capacity when it comes onstream in 2019. Its main customer will be North American Polypropylene, a new affiliate of Goradia Capital that intends to build a polypropylene plant on the same site. The new firm has pledged to purchase 450,000 metric tons of propylene per year. Goradia runs a polypropylene plant in Saudi Arabia and owns the synthetic rubber maker Lion Copolymer.
