Allergan Licenses Dry Eye Treatment

Allergan has licensed rights to tavilermide, a peptidomimetic compound for the treatment of dry eye disease, from the Canadian firm Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals. Allergan will pay $50 million and fund Phase III development of the compound, which Mimetogen licensed from McGill University and the Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research in Montreal. Unlike other dry eye compounds, tavilermide induces the production of mucin, a naturally occurring component of the tear film, Allergan says. Pfizer is in talks to acquire Allergan for more than $120 billion.
