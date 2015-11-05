Allison Campbell Wins ACS President-Elect

Campbell [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Allison Campbell

Allison A. Campbell, an associate laboratory director at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, has been elected the 2016 American Chemical Society president-elect by members of ACS. Campbell will serve as president of the society in 2017 and immediate past-president in 2018; she will also serve on the board of directors during that time.

With 9,776 votes, Campbell won the race against G. Bryan Balazs, an associate program leader at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, who received 8,483 votes. The society, which publishes C&EN, also elected or reelected four other board directors. With Campbell’s election, there will be three women in the presidential succession for the first time. She will succeed Donna Nelson, who will succeed Diane Grob Schmidt.

“I’m humbled and honored at the same time that people would have the confidence in me to select me as their spokesperson,” Campbell says. “I’m really excited, and I can’t wait to get started. I want to have more conversations about the importance of chemistry in our lives and hopefully elevate that importance to members of Congress so they can continue to support the sciences and in particular chemistry.”

Campbell earned a B.A. in chemistry from Gettysburg College in 1985 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University at Buffalo, SUNY, in 1991.

In other ACS election results, two directors-at- large were elected: Lee H. Latimer, head of chemistry at NeurOp Inc., and incumbent Ingrid Montes, a professor of chemistry at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras. They won the election over Willem R. Leenstra, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Vermont, Burlington; Mary Jo Ondrechen, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Northeastern University; and Thomas W. Smith, a professor of chemistry and microsystems engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Laura E. Pence, a professor of chemistry at the University of Hartford, won the seat for District I director over incumbent Thomas R. Gilbert, an associate professor at the College of Science at Northeastern University.

And incumbent John E. Adams, Curators’ Teaching Professor Emeritus at the University of Missouri, secured his seat as District V director over Kenneth P. Fivizzani, who is retired from Nalco.

Some 18,259 valid votes were cast for president-elect. Voter participation for ­president-elect was more than 11% of all eligible voters.