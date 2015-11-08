Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Salaries

Who Are The American Chemical Society’s Members, And What Do They Earn?

The 30th anniversary of a comprehensive salary survey shows what has changed—and what hasn't—about ACS members

by Andrea Widener , Linda Wang
November 8, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Think back to 1985. Michael Jordan was NBA Rookie of the Year. Microsoft released its first version of Windows. “Back to the Future” was one of the top movies. Gas cost an average of $1.09 per gal.

The year 1985 was also when the American Chemical Society started its ChemCensus. Although ACS does a smaller salary survey every year, ChemCensus is a comprehensive look at ACS members’ demographics and earnings that’s conducted every five years. That means it offers the most reliable data on the makeup of ACS—way more accurate than time travel via DeLorean.

To mark the 30th anniversary of ChemCensus, C&EN explored what ACS’s membership looked like in 1985 compared with 2015. We interviewed two members who got their Ph.D.s in those years to get their perspective on how the job market has changed (see page 32). We also present some of our top job advice from today’s members (see page 33).

As the data show, the situation is not all roses for chemists. Salaries are up in real dollars, but if you take inflation into account, they have barely budged in 30 years. Unemployment is up from 1.7% in 1985 to 3.1% this year, which is high for chemists but still below the national average unemployment rate.

Still, there are bright spots, no matter how small. Diversity of ACS members by both race and sex is increasing. For example, women now make up more than 30% of members, double their representation 30 years ago. There are more African American, Hispanic, and Asian members, too.

Sift through the data, and decide for yourself what the future might hold for the chemistry profession.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE