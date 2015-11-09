Applications Open For Herty Medal

The ACS Georgia Section is soliciting nominations for the 2016 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, presented annually to an outstanding chemist from the southeastern U.S. Nominees may come from academic, government, or industrial settings and must have lived or worked in the Southeast for more than 10 years.
The deadline for nominations is Dec. 15. All new nominations and renominations must be made at http://tinyurl.com/HertyMedal. Nominations are active for up to three years, but nominators are welcome to update materials, particularly a candidate’s curriculum vitae.
