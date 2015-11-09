Ashley Neybert Is WCC Overcoming Challenges Awardee

Ashley Neybert, an undergraduate chemistry major at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo., is the recipient of the American Chemical Society Women Chemists Committee’s 2015 Overcoming Challenges Award. The award is given to undergraduate female chemistry students who have overcome significant obstacles in their pursuit of success in the field of chemistry.
Neybert has multiple disabilities, including visual impairment and disabling migraines. But they haven’t stopped her from achieving success. In addition to being a chemistry department grader at the university, she also serves as an undergraduate chemistry teaching assistant.
Neybert plans on pursuing a career in chemical education. “I have learned to succeed because of, not in spite of, my disabilities and hardships,” she says. “They have made me who I am today and help me to achieve the impossible. And I will continue to succeed through all life throws at me.” She was presented with a plaque and delivered a talk at the Women Chemists Committee luncheon during the ACS national meeting in Boston this past August.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter