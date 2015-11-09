BASF To Establish Plasticizer In U.S.

BASF plans to start production of the plasticizer diethylhexyl terephthalate, also known as DOTP, in Pasadena, Texas, by 2017. The product, a non-ortho-phthalate polyvinyl chloride plasticizer, has been sold by Eastman Chemical in the U.S. for 40 years under the trade name Eastman 168. Eastman has reported double-digit annual sales growth for DOTP as customers switch from phthalate plasticizers. BASF will free up capacity for the new product by converting a plant making two ortho-phthalate plasticizers, dipropyl heptyl phthalate and diisononyl phthalate. To secure raw materials for the plant, BASF will convert a 2-propylheptanol plant into a 2-ethylhexanol plant.
