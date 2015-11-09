Call For Nominations For Chirality Medal

Nominations are being accepted for the 2016 Chirality Medal, presented by the Società Chimica Italiana to internationally recognized scientists who have made a distinguished contribution to chirality.
The medal will be presented at Chirality 2016, which will be held in June 2016 in Heidelberg, Germany.
Send letters of nomination by Dec. 1 to Oliver Trapp, chair of Chirality 2016, at trapp@oci.uni-heidelberg.de. For more information, visit www.chirality2016.com.
