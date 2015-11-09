Lilly Plans New Chemistry Labs

Eli Lilly & Co. will spend $70 million to build a 130,000-sq-ft small-molecule drug discovery lab at its headquarters site in Indianapolis. When completed in 2017, the labs will bring all 200 of the firm’s Indianapolis-based small-molecule scientists under one roof. Today they are scattered among three buildings. The new labs will enable organic chemists and engineers to work side by side with modeling, analytical, and formulation scientists, Lilly says. Small molecules make up about half of Lilly’s drug pipeline.
