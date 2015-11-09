Morley Medal Seeks Nominations

The ACS Cleveland Section is seeking nominations for the Morley Medal, which recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration and public service, outstanding service to humanity, or industrial progress. The medal includes an honorarium of $2,000, which will be presented at a meeting of the Cleveland Section in May 2016.
For nomination information, visit www.csuohio.edu/sciences/dept/cleveland_acs/morley.htm. Nominations should be e-mailed to Mark J. Waner, chair of the Cleveland Section Morley Medal Committee, at mwaner@jcu.edu or mailed to Mark J. Waner, Department of Chemistry, John Carroll University, University Heights, OH 44118. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 18.
