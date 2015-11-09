Novus Buys Dow Plant For Animal Nutrition

Novus International, a joint venture of Japan’s Mitsui & Co. and Nippon Soda, has acquired Dow Chemical’s St. Charles Parish, La., methylmercaptopropanal plant. The acquisition secures a key intermediate Novus uses to make its Alimet brand methionine, an amino acid for poultry, swine, and cattle diets. Novus produces methionine in Chocolate Bayou, Texas, and plans to build a second plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast by 2020.
