Pharmaceutical Roundtable Invites Proposals

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute’s Pharmaceutical Roundtable seeks proposals for a one-year, $50,000 research grant to assist the ACS GCI Pharmaceutical Roundtable’s biopharma initiative. The focus of the R&D will be optimizing the water use in downstream processing steps for monoclonal antibody production.
Proposals are invited from public and private institutions of higher education worldwide. The deadline is 5 PM EST on Jan. 31, 2016. For details, visit www.acs.org/gcipharmaroundtable, and click on “New Research Grant RFP.”
