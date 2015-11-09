Saltigo To Expand Fine Chemicals

Saltigo, the fine chemicals unit of Lanxess, will make what it calls the single biggest investment in its Leverkusen, Germany, facilities since the firm was founded in 2006. The $65 million custom synthesis expansion will increase capacity in the facility’s central organics pilot plant by one-third. The investment includes new reactors in its multipurpose facilities and two solids isolation and drying lines. Saltigo expects the new capacity to be available at the end of 2017 in time to meet anticipated demand from crop protection customers.
