Sanofi, BioNTech Form Cancer Pact

Sanofi will pay BioNTech, a German firm developing messenger RNA-based drugs, $60 million up front as part of a cancer immunotherapy collaboration. Under the multiyear pact, the companies will develop five cancer immunotherapies comprising a mixture of synthetic messenger RNAs. The deal comes as Sanofi tries to catch up to other big pharma firms working on immuno-oncology. In July, the French company sealed a multi-billion-dollar deal with Regeneron to develop immuno-oncology antibodies.
