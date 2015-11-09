Tanzania Eyes First Fertilizer Plant

Tanzania’s state oil company is joining with two European firms and a Pakistani fertilizer maker to plan the country’s first fertilizer plant. Set to open in 2020, the facility will cost more than $1 billion and have the capacity to produce 1.3 million metric tons per year of urea using technology from the Danish firm Haldor Topsøe. Engineering will be provided by Germany’s Ferrostaal Industrial Projects. Fauji Fertilizer, the largest fertilizer maker in Pakistan, will help run the plant and train Tanzanian workers.
