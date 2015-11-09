Tips For The Job Hunt

“What’s the best piece of advice someone has ever given you about job hunting?” That’s what C&EN asked career fair attendees this past August during the American Chemical Society national meeting in Boston. We collected their answers as they were posing for a C&EN headshot—a professional photo to be used on LinkedIn and other career networking sites. Here are their headshots paired with what some of them had to say.
Melissa Cichowicz, chair, department of chemistry, West Chester University of Pennsylvania
Sonja Francis, postdoc, Caltech
Sathish Munusamy, biologist, RNA Institute, University at Albany, SUNY
Lisa Han, master’s candidate, Tufts University
Lukas Swanson, HPLC product specialist, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments
Rebecca Weiner, Ph.D. candidate, Indiana University, Bloomington
Marianna Trujillo, master’s candidate, University of Calgary
Elissa Grzincic, graduate research assistant, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Daniel Robbins, senior scientist, AstraZeneca
• Who Are The American Chemical Society’s Members, And What Do They Earn?
• Differing Perspectives: Two ACS members—one who graduated this year, and one who graduated 30 years ago—reflect on prospects for chemists.
• To download a pdf of this article, visit http://cenm.ag/2015salary.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter