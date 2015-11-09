Advertisement

Tips For The Job Hunt

by Linda Wang
November 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 44
“What’s the best piece of advice someone has ever given you about job hunting?” That’s what C&EN asked career fair attendees this past August during the American Chemical Society national meeting in Boston. We collected their answers as they were posing for a C&EN headshot—a professional photo to be used on LinkedIn and other career networking sites. Here are their headshots paired with what some of them had to say.

“Keep networking, and maintain those relationships throughout the process.”

Melissa Cichowicz, chair, department of chemistry, West Chester University of Pennsylvania

“Consider every presentation you give to be a job interview. You never know who is listening.”

Sonja Francis, postdoc, Caltech

“Be creative with the job hunt, and be yourself when you network.”

Sathish Munusamy, biologist, RNA Institute, University at Albany, SUNY

“Ask many questions! They’re interviewing you, but you are also interviewing them to see if the company is a right fit for you.”

Lisa Han, master’s candidate, Tufts University

“Never stop looking, even when you have a job.”

Lukas Swanson, HPLC product specialist, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

"Connect with recruiters on LinkedIn.”

Rebecca Weiner, Ph.D. candidate, Indiana University, Bloomington

“Stay true to your values, and look for a company that matches them.”

Marianna Trujillo, master’s candidate, University of Calgary

“Always speak to everyone you meet with a positive attitude.”

Elissa Grzincic, graduate research assistant, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

“Never turn away an opportunity because you aren’t sure you qualify.”

Daniel Robbins, senior scientist, AstraZeneca

