Zoetis Will Acquire Fish Vaccine Firm

Zoetis, the former Pfizer animal health business, will acquire Pharmaq, a Norwegian specialist in aquaculture vaccines, for $765 million. Pharmaq, which has annual sales of $80 million, calls itself the leader in the farmed fish vaccines market. The company has several late-stage development projects in its pipeline. Aquaculture is the fastest-growing animal health segment, according to Zoetis.
