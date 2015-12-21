ACS Scholars Program Turned 20

ACS celebrated the 20th anniversary of the ACS Scholars Program this year. To date, the program has awarded scholarships to 2,840 underrepresented minority students who want to enter chemistry or chemistry-related fields. Of these, 57% have been female, 43% male, 50% African American, 44% Hispanic/Latino, and 6% American Indian. Since the inception of the program, 15% of the scholarship program graduates have earned a Ph.D. Pictured here with his research group is Daniel J. Mindiola (far left), the first ACS Scholar to earn a Ph.D. Mindiola is now Presidential Professor of Chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania.
C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW
Top Headlines of 2015
Top Research of 2015
Revisiting Research of 2005
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter