Abengoa Teeters Under Debt Load

Spanish renewables giant Abengoa, which builds and operates large-scale solar plants and biofuels facilities, is struggling to pay creditors and may be forced to liquidate under its home country’s bankruptcy rules. In the U.S., Abengoa idled a cellulosic ethanol plant in Hugoton, Kan., after little more than a year of operation. The plant received a $132 million loan guarantee from the Department of Energy and a $97 million grant from the agency. The loan was repaid in March, DOE reports.
