Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

American Chemical Society Dives Deeper Into Open Access With The Debut Of ACS Omega

ACS News: Pay-to-publish, free-to-read journal will publish all technically sound submissions from a wide swath of chemistry and allied fields

by Amanda Yarnell
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The American Chemical Society will push further into open access publishing in 2016 with the launch of ACS Omega, a pay-to-publish, free-to-read multidisciplinary journal.

The peer-reviewed journal is the society’s second fully open access title. , a highly selective, multidisciplinary journal launched in 2015, is free to both authors and readers. ACS also offers authors the ability to pay fees to make their articles in the society’s other, subscription-based journals freely available as open access.

Unlike ACS’s other journals, however, ACS Omega will not count the perceived impact or significance of the results in a submitted manuscript among its publication criteria. Publication decisions will be based solely on whether the science in the submitted article is technically sound, says Penelope Lewis, director of editorial development of the ACS journals publishing division.

ACS Omega will have the same rigorous scientific standards and rapid publication times that ACS journals are known for,” Lewis adds. Work published in the new, fully open access journal will be immediately available to the scientific community and the general public.

“We expect submissions from across the globe and across all areas of chemical science and allied fields,” Lewis says. To cope with the wide disciplinary scope and sheer scale of submissions expected, ACS Omega will have four coeditors at its helm. A committee of active researchers from around the world has been convened to lead the search for those editors, who will be based in China, India, Europe, and the Americas.

Authors wishing to have their work published in ACS Omega will be able to take advantage of the society’s process for transferring manuscripts (including reviewer comments) between ACS journals. The process, which debuted in pilot form earlier this year and is now available across all ACS journals, allows authors to seamlessly transfer a manuscript rejected from one ACS journal for consideration by another.

ACS Omega expects to begin welcoming submissions in the spring of 2016; the first articles will be published in the summer of 2016. Article publication charges for ACS Omega have not yet been finalized but “are expected to be competitive,” Lewis notes.


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Publications commits hybrid journal portfolio to open access Plan S
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
With JACS Au, ACS launches its third open-access journal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
With JACS Au, ACS launches its third open-access journal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE