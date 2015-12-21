Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

American Chemical Society Expanded Its Global Reach

ACS News: Society now has 16 international chapters, and counting

by Linda Wang
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

ACS’s efforts to boost its global presence got a big boost this year, with the establishment of seven additional ACS International Chemical Sciences Chapters, bringing the total number of international chapters to 16.

The chapters allow ACS members living outside of the U.S. to stay engaged with the society and at the same time share their country’s contributions to chemistry and chemical engineering. “The world is producing a lot more chemists, and we need to think about our international members and the global chemistry enterprise,” says H. N. Cheng, chair of the ACS Committee on International Activities.

Ricardo McKlmon, marketing manager for innovation and international recruitment at ACS, says that “one of the main goals of having international chapters is to try and engage with members in their geography and provide opportunities for networking and career advancement.” He anticipates the growth of these will continue, and some chapters like India and Brazil are beginning to discuss the formation of regional subsections.

In addition, ACS is also growing its base of international student chapters. ACS has so far certified 24 international student chapters, representing 19 countries. The first student chapter was established at the Technical University of Munich in April 2014.

ACS has also expanded the resources available to its Spanish speakers. For example, C&EN, in collaboration with Divúlgame, an organization based in Spain, provides Spanish translations of some of its content on the Web. And the society is now producing four webinars a year in Spanish, in collaboration with the Chemical Society of Mexico.


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS signs joint agreement on sustainable development goals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Creating a more inclusive society for our international chapters
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS invests internationally

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE