Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Atomically Thin Films Grow In Number

2-D Materials: New methods for preparing the materials could lead to smaller, faster electronics

by Mitch Jacoby
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Nanotechnol.
By sandwiching an ultrathin silicon film (orange) between alumina and silver, researchers can stabilize silicene samples and fabricate transistors.
A schematic diagram depicts the process used to incorporate silicene in a transistor.
Credit: Nat. Nanotechnol.
By sandwiching an ultrathin silicon film (orange) between alumina and silver, researchers can stabilize silicene samples and fabricate transistors.

Films of materials just a few atoms thick or less are expected to usher in a new generation of smaller, faster electronics and more powerful energy-storage devices. This year, researchers took important steps in that direction by developing methods for preparing a number of these atomically thin layers, called two-dimensional materials (see page 11). Deji Akinwande of the University of Texas, Austin, and Alessandro Molle of the National Research Council of Italy led a team that made field-effect transistors built with a single layer of silicon atoms serving as the channel, which is the circuit component through which charge flows from the source to the drain electrodes (Nat. Nanotechnol. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2014.325). The team grew the 2-D film, dubbed silicene because of its similarity to graphene, on a silver support and capped it with a protective layer of alumina. Meanwhile, at Northwestern University, Mark C. Hersam and colleagues demonstrated a method for producing large quantities of ultrathin flakes of black phosphorus, a sought-after semiconductor. The team showed that the slow manual method typically used to isolate the thin flakes can be replaced with a faster method that relies on ultrasonicating chunks of black phosphorus in anhydrous solvents (ACS Nano 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.5b01143). Also this year, researchers led by Drexel University’s Yury Gogotsi and Michel W. Barsoum reported that the family of strong, flexible, conducting 2-D transition-metal carbides and nitrides known as MXenes (pronounced “maxenes”) could be much larger than previously thought. At the start of 2015, scientists knew about roughly 70 MXenes containing one transition metal. The Drexel team predicted that 26 or more members of a new family of sandwichlike MXenes containing two different transition metals should be stable, including Mo2TiC2Tx and two others, which they synthesized; T represents OH, O, and F surface terminations (ACS Nano 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.5b03591).

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
In a new family of 2-D materials called MXenes, one type of transition metal (M´, red or purple) sandwiches a metal carbide (green or yellow) containing a second transition metal (Mʺ). The outer layers are capped with O, F, and OH surface groups (blue and brown).
These models depict the structure of an ultrathin mixed-metal-carbide crystal.
Credit: ACS Nano
In a new family of 2-D materials called MXenes, one type of transition metal (M´, red or purple) sandwiches a metal carbide (green or yellow) containing a second transition metal (Mʺ). The outer layers are capped with O, F, and OH surface groups (blue and brown).

C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists synthesize large borophene crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene helps flatten gallium nitride
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two-Dimensional Silicon Makes Its Device Debut

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE