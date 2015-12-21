BMS Sets Up Center At Princeton

Bristol-Myers Squibb is collaborating with Princeton University’s chemistry department and establishing the Center for Molecular Synthesis. The center’s research projects will apply the expertise of Princeton faculty to areas of pharmaceutical industry interest. Research fellows funded by the center will connect with a BMS mentor who can provide scientific guidance and an industrial chemistry perspective. Princeton is also home to the Merck Center for Catalysis, which opened in 2006.
