Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

A Big Deal For Chemists

Lab Chemicals: Merck KGaA's buy of Sigma-Aldrich created a lab supplies powerhouse

by Marc S. Reisch
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Germany’s Merck completed its $17 billion purchase of Sigma-Aldrich in November, creating a lab supplies giant built on a number of legendary businesses. Sigma’s industry-leading e-commerce system will soon gain Merck and Millipore products, putting it on the desks of chemists worldwide.

The combined business is called MilliporeSigma in the U.S., where Merck & Co. has rights to the Merck name, and Merck Life Sciences elsewhere. Behind the new name is Sigma-Aldrich, a brand synonymous with research chemicals, especially in the U.S. Sigma was formed in 1975 from the merger of Aldrich Chemical and Sigma Chemical.

Also behind the new name is Millipore, a bioprocessing and filtration materials unit dating back to 1954. Merck acquired Millipore in 2010 for $7.2 billion and combined it with the Merck lab chemicals operations, whose involvement in high-purity reagents dates back to the mid-19th century.


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Avantor completes VWR acquisition
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Avantor to buy lab supply firm VWR
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Avantor to buy lab supply firm VWR

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE