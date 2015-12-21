Renewable fuels firm Joule will partner with German building materials maker HeidelbergCement to explore how to mitigate carbon emissions in cement manufacturing. Joule’s process takes in waste CO2, sunlight, and water to make ethanol and other fuels using engineered microbes. The work could lead to the colocation of Joule installations with one or more of Heidelberg’s roughly 100 cement plants around the world.
