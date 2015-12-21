Chinese Firms Win Venture Funding

The Chinese contract research firm Pharmaron and the biobased chemicals maker Cathay Industrial Biotech have both raised money from Chinese investors. Citic M&A Fund and Legend Capital will provide $280 million to Pharmaron so it can expand its labs to meet growing demand for R&D services from Chinese drug discovery firms. Separately, Cathay drew $135 million from Shanxi Lu’an Mining. Cathay will use the funds to expand its facilities for long-chain dibasic acids, 1,5-pentanediamine, and polyamides, mostly made with renewable materials as feedstocks.
