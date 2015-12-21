Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Climate Pact Clinched

As CO2 levels pass 400-ppm mark, countries hammered out new accord in Paris

by Cheryl Hogue
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
The new climate accord reached in Paris is expected reshape the world economy.
Close up of Eiffel Tower base with FOR THE PLANET above arch.
Credit: Newscom
The new climate accord reached in Paris is expected reshape the world economy.

Global average carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere inched past 400 ppm in early 2015. That and other scientific information turned up the heat on governments for collective action to fend off anthropogenic climate change. To that end, United Nations talks culminated earlier this month in a new global agreement intended to slow and eventually ramp down societies’ greenhouse gas emissions.

The global average atmospheric concentration of CO2 surpassed 400 ppm in March, according to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration’s Global Greenhouse Gas Reference Network. Scientists estimate that atmospheric levels of CO2 haven’t been that high since a warm period some 4.5 million years ago.

Meanwhile, governments drew up a new global agreement on climate change that involves emission controls by all countries. As part of that deal, reached in Paris on Dec. 12, 185 nations and the European Union each made a pledge individually on how they will put the brakes on their greenhouse gas emissions. If countries keep those promises, global average temperatures are estimated to climb to nearly 3 °C above preindustrial levels by 2100, according to several analyses.

The final pact aims to hold global average temperatures to “well below” a 2 °C rise by 2100. It also includes a call “to pursue” efforts that might limit the rise to 1.5 °C. That more ambitious target was sought by low-lying island nations that likely would be inundated by sea-level rise due to warming and poor African countries projected to experience more intense droughts and flooding due to climate change.

To get to the 2 °C target the agreement calls for countries to revisit their emission-control pledges every five years. The hope is for governments to scale up those promises by curtailing emissions even more over time as technology for renewable energies and carbon capture and sequestration improves and becomes cheaper.

The pact also calls for governments to provide international funding to help developing countries reduce emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Signature of Paris Agreement is first move toward global greenhouse gas controls
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CO2 Levels Approaching 400 PPM, Global Scientific Group Reports
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S., China Share Plans For Climate Action

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE