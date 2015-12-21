EC Sues Germany Over Fluorochemical

The European Commission is taking Germany to the Court of Justice over the country’s failure to prevent Daimler’s use of a high-global-warming-potential car air-conditioning refrigerant, hydrofluorocarbon-134a, four years after it was banned in Europe. Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, maintains that the only viable alternative at this point, hydrofluoroolefin-1234yf, poses an unacceptable fire hazard. Other carmakers have made the switch. The Court of Justice is charged with ensuring uniform enforcement of laws across all of Europe.
