Galapagos, Gilead Join For Filgotinib

Galapagos and Gilead Sciences are joining to develop filgotinib, a Galapagos-discovered JAK1-selective inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory indications such as arthritis. Galapagos will receive $725 million in licensing fees and equity investment and could receive up to $1.4 billion in milestone payments. In 2012, AbbVie paid Galapagos $120 million for rights to filgotinib but in September announced that it would advance a different arthritis compound instead.
