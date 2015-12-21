Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

High-Impact Chemistry From 2005

A look at the most-cited chemistry research from a decade ago, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

by Mitch Garcia
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Chemists love receiving citations from their peers. Citations act as a proxy that measures a study’s impact and creativity and the respect the field has for that work. In collaboration with Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), C&EN analyzed chemistry papers published in 2005 to see which work stood out from the rest of the pack. Here, we highlight the three most-cited papers, all of which detailed innovative discoveries in the field of solar cells.

Credit: Peidong Yang
Nanowire solar cell array
Credit: Peidong Yang
\
Nanowire solar cell array
\

 

\
Credit: Peidong Yang
Nanowire solar cell array

Number of citations: 3,708
Senior author: Peidong Yang
Institution: University of California, Berkeley
Description of work: Developed a dye-sensitized solar cell in which photoexcitation happens in arrays of coated, vertically-oriented nanowires instead of a nonoriented nanoparticle film. The nanowires provide a direct pathway for electron transport to the solar-cell electrode, boosting device performance.
Later impact of work: Yang and collaborators are now using the core of the technology to develop artificial photosynthesis systems to convert CO2 and water to fuels.
Hindsight from Peidong Yang: “The concept of using nanowire arrays as photoelectrodes is being used now by many research groups to exploit solar energy conversion to produce environmentally friendly fuels.”
Citation:Nat. Mater., DOI: 10.1038/nmat1387

Credit: Yang Yang
Transparent polymer solar cell
Credit: Yang Yang
\
Transparent polymer solar cell
\

 

\
Credit: Yang Yang
Transparent polymer solar cell

Number of citations: 3,698
Senior author: Yang Yang
Institution: University of California, Los Angeles
Description of work: Reported a low-cost polymer-based solar cell that could be processed in solution and that set an efficiency record for converting sunlight to electricity (4.4%).
Later impact of work: Yang’s group developed a transparent polymer solar cell in 2012, a key step toward making electricity-generating “smart windows.”
Hindsight from Yang Yang: “This work linked a conjugated polymer’s morphology to its photovoltaic properties, and led to further breakthroughs in polymer-solar-cell technology.”
Citation:Nat. Mater., DOI: 10.1038/nmat1500

Credit: ETH Lausanne
Grätzel holding a solar cell
Credit: ETH Lausanne
\
Grätzel holding a solar cell
\

 

\
Credit: ETH Lausanne
Grätzel holding a solar cell

Number of citations: 1,830
Senior authors: Mohammad K. Nazeeruddin and Michael Grätzel
Institution: ETH Lausanne
Description of work: Detailed the purification of three dyes commonly used in dye-sensitized solar cells and elaborated the relationship between the dye’s molecular structure and the electronic properties that govern the efficiency of these devices.
Later impact of work: At Expo Milano in 2015, a large-scale demonstration of Grätzel’s dye-sensitized solar cells occurred where the photovoltaics were integrated into the roof and windows of a pavilion to provide all the energy needed for air-conditioning and lighting (~42.6 kW).
Hindsight from Michael Grätzel: “The high number of citations this paper received was a pleasant surprise because it was theory-intensive. This work eventually led to two product lines, flexible solar cells for portable devices and building-integrated solar cells.”
Citation: J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja052467l

SOURCE: Chemical Abstracts Service databases

NOTE: Review articles were not included in the analysis. Citations were counted on Dec. 16, 2015.


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for nominations for Chemical Breakthrough Awards
By the numbers
Nichols Medal Nominations Open

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE