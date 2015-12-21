Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

House Science Committee Chair Pummeled Science Agencies

Funding: Texas Republican Lamar Smith launched investigations into NSF, EPA, and NOAA

by Andrea Widener
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas) isn’t one to back down from a skirmish with the science community. In 2015, the chair of the House of Representatives Science, Space & Technology Committee has continued to investigate research and policy at several science agencies, despite pushback from science advocacy groups.

Smith
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Headshot of Lamar Smith.
Credit: Newscom

Earlier this year, Smith and the National Science Foundation came to a détente over his two-year-long investigation into several NSF grants—primarily social sciences and climate change research—that Smith found objectionable.

Smith also asked for changes in NSF’s peer review process, including forcing NSF employees to personally certify that any grant the agency gives is in the national interest. Science organizations feared that interference could take NSF away from its basic mission and deter scientists from pursuing research without a clear outcome.

NSF and Smith eventually overcame their stalemate when Director France Córdova conceded that NSF’s original charter was broad enough to cover the national interest. Even after they agreed, Smith introduced a bill to require that grants be in the national interest, but it was never taken up in the Senate.

Smith has targeted several other agencies at different times, including the Environmental Protection Agency and its water quality rules and science advisory process. But his biggest target is the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, whose researchers published a climate change paper in the journal Science that showed there was no pause in Earth’s rising temperatures. Smith says that paper was published for political rather than scientific reasons and has subpoenaed agency e-mails and documents.

NOAA’s leaders have said they will not turn over the documents. Science organizations fear doing so would deter scientists from doing research into important policy questions.


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Investigators to probe scientific integrity at U.S. agencies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress surprises science community by passing research bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Joins Science Organizations Rebuking Congressional Climate Inquiry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE