… And Joins To Pursue The Secretome

AstraZeneca will collaborate with the newly setup Wallenberg Centre for Protein Research in Sweden to identify new disease targets and develop production technologies for biologics. The partners will focus on screening and understanding the secretome, which encompasses all proteins secreted by a cell. Up to $100 million in funding is coming from the Swedish government and contributors including AstraZeneca and the Knut & Alice Wallenberg Foundation.
