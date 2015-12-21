Advertisement

Careers

Little Good News For Chemistry Job Outlook In 2015

Jobs: Unemployment rose slightly for chemists, and salaries remained mostly flat

by Andrea Widener , Linda Wang
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Chemists seeking a quick turnaround to the employment doldrums were disappointed once again in 2015.

Unemployment among chemists continued to hover around 3.1% in 2015, edging up slightly from 2.9% in 2014, according to the most recent survey of American Chemical Society members.

Graphic showing average salaries and employment facts for chemists and chemical engineers.

Salaries continue to stagnate as well. The ChemCensus, a comprehensive survey of ACS members conducted every five years, has shown little change in salaries in almost 30 years when they are adjusted for inflation. In fact, 10.6% of those surveyed in 2015 said they took a salary cut in 2015 to keep their jobs, up from 9.3% in 2014.

The situation is similar for new graduates. Despite an improvement in the unemployment rate from 14.9% in 2013 to 12.4% in 2014, new grads were still far more likely to be unemployed than all ACS members. The number of graduates who took on part-time or temporary work grew from 17.7% in 2013 to 18.8% in 2014.

The news is not all bad, though. According to the ChemCensus, salaries did rise in current dollars in 2015, with a median salary of $105,000 for doctoral degree holders, up from $102,000 from 2014. Master’s degree chemists saw a similar hike to $87,000, up from $85,000, and bachelor’s degree holders’ salaries climbed to $77,000, up from $72,000.


Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

