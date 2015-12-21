Advertisement

Physical Chemistry

NASA Got Up Close And Personal With Pluto

Space Science: Spacecraft flyby brought us detailed images of the dwarf planet

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
RESOLUTION REVOLUTION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI
A satellite photo of Pluto showing its heart-shaped plain
Credit: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

After a journey of nearly 10 years, the National Aeronautics & Space Administration’s New Horizons spacecraft flew past the dwarf planet Pluto in July and brought us the first detailed images of the solar system’s most distant world, 5 billion km away.

During the months since the flyby, the craft has beamed to Earth stunning visions of craggy water-ice mountains and a now-iconic heart-shaped plain, as well as data suggesting volcanic activity.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI
New Horizons captured this image of water-ice mountains crushed up against glacial plains on Pluto.
Details of water-ice mountains next to smooth ice plains on Pluto’s surface.
Credit: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI
New Horizons captured this image of water-ice mountains crushed up against glacial plains on Pluto.

On Dec. 4, NASA released the first of the highest-resolution images captured by New Horizons on its closest approach to Pluto’s surface, displaying glaciers and craters that are less than half a city block in size.

Pluto was discovered in 1930, but both Earth- and space-based telescopes hadn’t been able to resolve much of its surface detail. “These new images give us a breathtaking, super-high resolution window into Pluto’s geology,” said the New Horizons mission’s principal investigator, Alan Stern, of NASA’s Southwest Research Institute.

While cruising by Pluto, New Horizons also collected images of the drawf planet’s moons, most notably the largest, Charon, which is half the diameter of its parent. Charon’s north pole is draped in a layer of tholins—sticky, dark hydrocarbons formed from the reaction of solar radiation with solid nitrogen, carbon monoxide, and methane.


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

