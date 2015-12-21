NIST Veteran Became U.S. Government’s Top Chemist

Willie E. May became the U.S. government’s top chemist on May 4 when the Senate confirmed him as the 15th director of the National Institute of Standards & Technology. May, who grew up in segregated Birmingham, Ala., has worked at NIST for 44 years, rising through the ranks from on-the-ground analytical chemist to director. He leads NIST at a time when it is the go-to federal agency for research and standards in important areas such as forensic science, cybersecurity, and manufacturing.
