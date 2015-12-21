Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Nickel Shines As A Catalyst

Organic Synthesis: Research advances continued a trend to move away from precious-metal catalysts

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Neil Garg
A nickel cyclooctadiene/NHC catalyst grabs a normally unreactive amide and pulls apart its C–N bond. The oxidative addition transition state at top is shown just at the point when the C–N bond (red) is breaking. Interaction with an alcohol nucleophile completes the reaction.
A reaction scheme shows catalytic cleavage of an amide to form an amine and an ester.
Credit: Courtesy of Neil Garg
A nickel cyclooctadiene/NHC catalyst grabs a normally unreactive amide and pulls apart its C–N bond. The oxidative addition transition state at top is shown just at the point when the C–N bond (red) is breaking. Interaction with an alcohol nucleophile completes the reaction.

Transition-metal-catalyzed reactions are wildly successful in organic synthesis, in particular for cross-couplings that construct carbon-carbon and carbon-heteroatom bonds. Palladium catalysts have dominated these reactions, but chemists are interested in switching to more abundant, lower-cost metals such as iron, nickel, and other first-row metals. In 2015, nickel continued to shine in this role as chemists coaxed it to carry out a broader array of reactions. In one example, Mark Stradiotto and coworkers of Dalhousie University reported the first case of nickel-catalyzed arylation of ammonia—the simplest and most abundant N–H source in chemistry—to make amines. The researchers used air-stable Ni(cyclooctadiene)2 or NiCl2(dimethoxyethane) with a ferrocenyl phosphine ligand known as JosiPhos to link up substituted aryl and heteroaryl bromides, chlorides, and tosylates with ammonia to make diverse aryl and heteroaryl amines (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201410875). In another example, a team led by Kendall N. Houk and Neil K. Garg at the University of California, Los Angeles, developed a nickel cyclooctadiene/N-heterocyclic carbene catalyst that makes short work of cleaving and modifying normally unreactive amide functional groups (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature14615). Garg’s group capitalized on the approach by achieving the first nickel-catalyzed Suzuki-Miyaura reaction using an amide derivative as a cross-coupling partner (Nat. Chem. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.2388). Researchers have also been discovering methods that couple nickel catalysts with other catalysts to perform new chemistry. In one twist on cross-coupling, Daniel J. Weix and his group at the University of Rochester reported pairing a nickel bipyridine catalyst that reacts with aryl bromides and a palladium phosphine catalyst that reacts with aryl triflates. The surprising result was the first general method for making unsymmetrical biaryl compounds directly from two different aryl electrophiles (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature14676). “Using nickel is especially advantageous nowadays,” Chris H. Senanayake, vice president of chemical development at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, told C&EN. “There is a dramatic shift taking place in industrial process chemistry from palladium to non-precious-metal catalysis.”

[+]Enlarge
Nickel-catalyzed arylation of ammonia enables the synthesis of a variety of aryl and heteroaryl amines, such as in the reaction shown.
A reaction scheme shows nickel-catalyzed reaction of an aryl halide with ammonia to form an aryl amine.
Nickel-catalyzed arylation of ammonia enables the synthesis of a variety of aryl and heteroaryl amines, such as in the reaction shown.
[+]Enlarge
A collaborative catalyst approach to coupling two aryl electrophiles, which typically don’t combine, provides a general method for making unsymmetrical biaryl compounds (one example shown).
A reaction scheme shows a nickel- and palladium-catalyzed reaction coupling two aryl groups to form an unsymmetrical biaryl product.
A collaborative catalyst approach to coupling two aryl electrophiles, which typically don’t combine, provides a general method for making unsymmetrical biaryl compounds (one example shown).

C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coupling phenols and allylic alcohols
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crafty Cobalt Polyborylations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amides Succumb To Suzuki–Miyaura Coupling, Thanks To Nickel Catalyst

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE