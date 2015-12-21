Advertisement

Business

Pfizer To Merge Again, This Time With Allergan

Pharmaceuticals: Controversial megamerger capped eventful year for drug industry

by Lisa M. Jarvis
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Brent Saunders on Twitter
Pfizer CEO Ian Read (left) and Allergan CEO Brent Saunders standing in front of Pfizer’s New York City headquarters on the day their companies’ merger was announced.
Picture of Pfizer and Allergan’s CEOs.
Credit: Brent Saunders on Twitter
Pfizer CEO Ian Read (left) and Allergan CEO Brent Saunders standing in front of Pfizer’s New York City headquarters on the day their companies’ merger was announced.

Valued at $160 billion, Pfizer’s proposed merger with Allergan is one for the record books. Announced in November, it is the year’s largest pharmaceutical deal, will create the drug industry’s biggest player, and is the most-audacious-ever tax inversion, a financial maneuver in which a U.S. company lowers its taxes by buying a smaller overseas firm and shifting its headquarters abroad. The announcement capped a year of heavy merger activity. Specialty pharmaceutical firms tried to outgrow one another while big drug companies competed for assets in areas such as cancer immunotherapy. That hunger for assets contributed to a healthier environment for young biotech companies, which were funded at record-high levels in 2015. For more on the year in pharmaceuticals, see C&EN’s Dec. 7/14 issue.


C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW

Top Headlines of 2015

Top Research of 2015

Revisiting Research of 2005

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

