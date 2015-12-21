Printing In Color, Through Plasmons﻿

Metal nanostructures can produce color as light interacts with oscillating electrons on their surfaces. Scientists have tried to harness this phenomenon to print images that won’t fade and have higher resolution than is possible with dyes and inks. A team now reports a simple, fast technique to print such plasmonic colors using lasers (Nat. Nanotechnol. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2015.285). Anders Kristensen of the Technical University of Denmark and colleagues start with a piece of plastic that they imprint to create a forest of nanoscale cylindrical pillars spaced 200 nm apart. They then deposit a 20-nm-thick aluminum film that lands just on the top of the pillars and the plastic forest floor. Each pillar acts like a pixel
