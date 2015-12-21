Quotes & Photos Of The Year

January 5

“We have an obligation to the people of Cuba to enable them to make it ahead in the world.”

Ruben Carbonell, chemical engineering professor, North Carolina State University, on thawing of U.S.-Cuba relations

January 12

“The most common misconception about nucleation is that we understand it and we know how to control it.”

Peter Vekilov, chemical and biomolecular engineering professor, University of Houston

January 26

“When things aren’t moving along the way you wish, that’s usually when you learn the most.”

Daniel J. Mindiola, chemistry professor, University of Pennsylvania; first ACS Scholar to earn a Ph.D.

February 2

“Almost all women in science run into snags. There are roadblocks. People can be negative. We’ve all been through that. But you put that behind you and move on.”

Mildred S. Dresselhaus, physics professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

February 16

“What we see is King Kong versus Godzilla. The pharmaceutical industry is very powerful, as is the insurance industry.”

David Evans, director of research advocacy, Project Inform, on drug pricing

March 9

“The beauty of chemistry is that I can design my own molecular world.”

Ben L. Feringa, molecular sciences professor, University of Groningen

March 23

“The next time someone asks what you do, and you say ‘chemistry,’ and they say ‘ugh,’ please stop and tell them what you do, what you are excited about.”

Jacqueline K. Barton, 2015 Priestley Medalist

May 11

“We tend to think that complex problems require complex solutions. Sometimes it’s surprisingly simple.”

Vinayak P. Dravid, materials science and engineering professor, Northwestern University

June 15

“I used to think if I was ever in a position of authority—and I had no reason to think I would ever be—that I would go out of my way to treat everybody fairly.”

Willie E. May, director, National Institute of Standards & Technology

July 6

“Thorium is basically garbage, but it might just save the world.”

John H. Kutsch, president, product engineering and design consultancy Whole World

July 20

“No artist stops working, and I think really dedicated scientists—unless their health doesn’t allow it—are the same way.”

Paul Greengard, neuroscience professor, Rockefeller University

July 27

“Once it goes into the air, it’s gone.”

Wilson Ho, astronomy, chemistry, and physics professor, University of California, Irvine, on the sustainability of the world’s helium supply

August 3

“The joke here is that you can change your job three times in Cambridge and not change your parking space.”

Jeff Lockwood, communications director, Novartis, on the concentration of biotech start-ups in Kendall Square

August 10/17

“I think the Internet requires you to work way too much. There’s no quiet time. The flip side is that we can do some really amazing science.”

Matthew S. Sigman, chemistry professor, University of Utah

August 31

“When you’ve evacuated from a hurricane, how do you get in touch with your department chair or your best friend or anybody?”

Scott Grayson, chemistry professor, Tulane University

September 14

“Even the most confident among us are prone to anxiety and worry in graduate school.”

Chemjobber, chemistry blogger

September 28

“We’ve got a hundred trillion bacteria in and on our bodies that have coevolved with us from the dawn of humanity. In many ways, we have colonized the bacteria as opposed to the other way around.”

Peter DiLaura, chief executive officer, microbiome start-up Second Genome

October 5

“Industry needs to take responsibility not only for product quality but also for its air and water emissions.”

Karl Rotthier, president, DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

October 12

“I’m president of the chemical engineering caucus, and there’s one member in it.”

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

October 26

“Fuels are chemicals. We go to all this trouble to make a beautiful molecule just to burn it up in your car.”

Leonard Katz, research and industry relations director, Synberc

November 16

“The Nobel Prize is hardly a measure of a human’s net worth over their lifetime.”

Philip Hanawalt, biology professor, Stanford University

November 16

“When I began working with carbon capture and usage projects five years ago, people more or less laughed at me.”

Lothar Mennicken, senior scientific officer, German Federal Ministry of Education & Research

November 23

“I know that they can’t have made carbyne because they are still alive.”

Harold W. Kroto, shared the 1996 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the discovery of carbon fullerenes

November 30

“This idea that they’re merging in order to deliver a greater future? None of that has come true—three times in a row.”